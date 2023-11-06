NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville wins a big court case as a panel of judges rule the state’s attempt to take control of the airport board is unconstitutional.

Representative Aftyn Behn, the youngest woman serving in the state house and only woman representative from Nashville, joins us in studio to discuss her goals now as she becomes the first woman in 50 years to represent District 51.

And the war in Israel produces concerns in the U.S. as antisemitic incidents are on the rise.

Plus a renewed debate in Tennessee about changing early start times for high school and middle school students.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.