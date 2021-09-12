This Week with Bob Mueller: September 12, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a week of records in Tennessee as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, filling hospital beds and ICUs. With hospitals are overwhelmed, Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order deploying the national guard where needed. A look at the growing hospital concerns in this week’s cover story.

Plus, President Biden used the power of his office and the federal government to mandate vaccines where he can.

And the nation pauses and remembers the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in American history. A look at the behind-the-scenes in our newsroom as 9/11 unfolded.

All this and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.