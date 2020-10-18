This Week with Bob Mueller: October 18th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett faced questions about religion, health care, and the election as her nomination hearings turn partisan. A look at the hearings in this week’s cover story.

Plus, early voting begins in Tennessee and the trend across the country continued with long lines as voters flock to the polls.

Concern in rural Tennessee as COVID-19 cases surge outside urban areas.

Uncertainty, fear of the unknown, with an election on the horizon and a pandemic still spreading, gun sales in the state are on the rise.

And Attorney General Herbert Slatery may be the most powerful person in state government whose name, and face may be unfamiliar. You’ll hear from Tennessee’s AG on This Week with Bob Mueller.