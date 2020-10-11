This Week with Bob Mueller: October 11th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With new COVID-19 protections in place, the Vice-Presidential nominees do verbal battle in their only debate of the 2020 election. More in this week’s cover story.

In Tennessee, 10K new unemployment claims were filed this week, which is the lowest since the pandemic began. But those in need still face slow response and rejection.

And flu season is here, and there is fear with COVID-19 still raging, a “twindemic” could be possible.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.