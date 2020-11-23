This Week with Bob Mueller: November 22, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — While COVID-19 cases have surged, Governor Bill Lee has urged precautions for the upcoming holiday but has not issued a statewide mask mandate.

In Nashville, Mayor John Cooper has restricted gatherings to eight or less people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The first real light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel comes with news of two possible vaccines – thought the roll out is still in the distance. A well-known Nashville restaurateur is one of the volunteers in the vaccine study.

President Elect Joe Biden is moving forward toward formaing a cabinet while President Donald Trump refuses to concede or cooperate with the transition.

President Trump also continues to challenge election results with lawsuits that so far have gone nowhere.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.