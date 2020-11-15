This Week with Bob Mueller: November 15, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Budget hearings began for the state, and commissioners are being asked to present what a 12 percent cut would look like. Dealing with COVID-19 is a top budget priority for Tennessee, more in this week’s cover story.

Also this week, the President refused to concede, barring the Biden team from receiving transition information, while the majority of Republicans, including Tennessee’s Governor and 2 U.S. Senators stand with Donald Trump and his election challenge.

And Mayor John Cooper discusses the growing Coronavirus concerns in Nashville.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.