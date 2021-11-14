This Week with Bob Mueller: Nov. 14, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gerrymandering is a practice intended to establish an arguably unfair political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating the boundaries of electoral districts. That’s what Tennessee Democrats are saying the Republican super majority is doing behind closed doors. We explore the controversy in this week’s cover story.

President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill will bring millions to repair Tennessee roads, and bridges and expand broadband, still both Republican senators and all 7 state congressional Republicans voted no.

And Davidson County D.A., Glenn Funk, prioritizes violent crime for prosecution and passes on prosecuting possession of small amounts of marijuana and other nonviolent offenses. That has irked state legislative Republicans who approved a bill challenging Funk’s authority. You will hear what the Nashville D.A. has to say about it as he joins us in studio.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.