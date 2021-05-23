This week with Bob Mueller: May 23, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bob Mueller sits down with Dr. Bob Fisher. For 21 years he headed up Belmont University, turning it from a small, faith-based liberal arts college to a national brand known for its music program.

The Governors of Tennessee and Arkansas met to discuss a fix to the crack in the Hernando-Desoto I-40 bridge that crosses the Mississippi River.

Plus, more funds are expected to help Tennessee guardsmen and women with college expenses.

Senator Martha Blackburn raided the red flag on the targeting of children by portions of the internet.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.

