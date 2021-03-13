This Week with Bob Mueller: March 13, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — After years of controversy, it’s been decided the bust of Confederate General and KKK founder, Nathan Bedford Forrest will be moved from the state capitol, more on the decision in this week’s cover story.

Plus, Tennessee Republicans are pushing hard and fast to approve so called constitutional carry, allowing adults to carry firearms without a permit, but it’s not without its objectors.

Three COVID vaccines are now in use in Tennessee and yet hundreds of thousands of appointments to get the shots sit empty, hear from the state health commissioner on the reason behind it.

And a huge win for President Joe Biden as his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill wins congressional approval without a single Republican supporting the legislation.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.