This Week with Bob Mueller: July 31, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee doctors are worried Governor Bill Lee is not doing enough to stop the spread of the Delta variant and increase vaccinations.

Plus, Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Schools outlines plans for the return to the classroom while the CDC sets new mask guidance, urging mask wearing for students and even vaccinated people in certain places.

For the decade of the ’90s, Tom Lawrence was the ABC News United Nations correspondent. Hear from the author of The Politics of War: My 10 Year Journey with Peter Jennings.

These political headlines and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.