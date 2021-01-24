This Week with Bob Mueller: January 24, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A historic week unfolds as an exiting President Donald Trump refuses to take part in the transfer of power, while incoming President Joe Biden vows to unify the country. Here in Tennessee, state lawmakers meet in a Special Session dealing with learning loss and COVID-19.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President Wednesday. “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts,” Biden exclaimed.

Kamala Harris became the first woman, black American and person of Asian descent to be sworn in as Vice President.

In the new administrations first 100 days, President Biden promised to get 100 million COVID-19 shots rolled out.

Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee called lawmakers into a special session to address learning loss and educational challenges amid the pandemic. Bob Mueller has an exclusive one-on-one with Governor Lee to talk about the special session, the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, the Biden Administration and more.

