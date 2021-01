NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — An ominous beginning to a new legislative session as the FBI is investigating at least three GOP lawmakers. House Speaker Cameron Sexton joins the show to discuss Tennessee’s 112th General Assembly.

Plus, Congressman Jim Cooper relives the assault on the U.S. Capitol as he was barricaded inside an office.

And a first in Washington, as lawmakers vote to impeach Donald Trump for a second time.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.