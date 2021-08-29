This Week with Bob Mueller: August 29, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The surge of the Delta variant is doing what was predicted, hitting schools hard forcing closures and isolations in Tennessee schools.

U.S service members were killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport as the U.S. struggles to complete the withdrawal of troops and allies.

The comparisons have been made – the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan to the withdrawal of troops from Vietnam in 1975. There are similar pictures but are they the same? Hear from vets who served in both Vietnam and Afghanistan.

These stories and more on a brand new This Week with Bob Mueller.

