This Week with Bob Mueller: A conversation with Metro Police Interim Chief John Drake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Born and raised in Nashville and a veteran of the Metro Police force, John Drake is now the interim chief.  What are his biggest challenges? How does he improve police, community relations? How has COVID-19 made his job even harder? Metro Police Interim Chief Drake discusses it all in a special one-on-one interview.

Plus, President Trump takes questions from voters in an ABC presidential town hall meeting.

And Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, tours Vanderbilt Medical Center where COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

