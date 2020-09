NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the front lines in fighting the war on meth in Middle Tennessee.

Special Agent Tommy Farmer spoke with News 2 on how the dynamics of meth have changed over the last few years and how the trade is driven by drug cartels.

News 2 is investigating the effect of meth’s comeback. Tennessee Meth Wars digs deeper into the drug’s evolving impact on individuals, communities, and law enforcement. Read more here.