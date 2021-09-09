Ryan Weaver discusses impact of 9/11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend marks 20 years since September 11, 2001. Country artist and combat veteran, Ryan Weaver, has come out with a music video that includes the touching moment when an American flag was raised above ground zero.

Weaver spoke with News 2 on why he wanted to make sure that moment was included in his video for “Never Forgotten.”

You can watch the video on Weaver’s website.

September 11, 2001, was a day that changed our country and the world. The fight against terrorism has not ended. Some state and federal law enforcement agencies say we cannot let our guard down. News 2 digs deeper with special reports ‘9/11: 20 Years Later’ all day today in every newscast and on WKRN.com.