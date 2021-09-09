Ryan Weaver discusses impact of 9/11

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend marks 20 years since September 11, 2001. Country artist and combat veteran, Ryan Weaver, has come out with a music video that includes the touching moment when an American flag was raised above ground zero.

Weaver spoke with News 2 on why he wanted to make sure that moment was included in his video for “Never Forgotten.”

You can watch the video on Weaver’s website.

September 11, 2001, was a day that changed our country and the world. The fight against terrorism has not ended. Some state and federal law enforcement agencies say we cannot let our guard down. News 2 digs deeper with special reports ‘9/11: 20 Years Later’ all day today in every newscast and on WKRN.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss