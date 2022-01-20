NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools are giving students, teachers, and parents the ability to report concerns anonymously using the STOPit app.

From school safety concerns to cyberbullying and threats of self-harm, the app is part of RCS’s push to provide a safe and positive school environment.

The Safe Schools Director for Rutherford County Schools, Patty Oeser, spoke with News 2 about the STOPit app and how the district is working to keep classrooms safe.

