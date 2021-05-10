Reward offered to find person responsible for Molotov cocktail thrown into Lebanon home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward is being offered to locate the person responsible for an incendiary device which started a fire at a home in Lebanon.

ATF Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French, joined News 2 via phone to discuss the crime.

French said it happened on April 6 in Wilson County. He said a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a home that day. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers to find the person responsible. They are now offering a $2,500 dollar reward for anyone with more information about the incident.

“Anybody that might have saw anything in that neighborhood that they thought was suspicious. People walking around, vehicles… descriptions of those type of incidents are always helpful,” said French.

French said this crime seems to be random and someone was home at the time of the incident to put the fire out. He said these Molotov cocktails are extremely dangerous and this is considered a violent crime.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

If you have any information about this crime, call The ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or the Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 615-4445245.