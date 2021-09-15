Newsmaker: Recovery continues for Humphreys County schools following floods

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cleanup continues in Humphreys County after last month’s historic flooding.

Richard Rye, Director of Humphreys County Schools, spoke with News 2 on the recovery effort underway and how schools are working to move forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss