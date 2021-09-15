Newsmaker: Recovery continues for Humphreys County schools following floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cleanup continues in Humphreys County after last month’s historic flooding.
Richard Rye, Director of Humphreys County Schools, spoke with News 2 on the recovery effort underway and how schools are working to move forward.
