Program looks to bring ‘Downtown Dollars’ to Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Businesses in downtown Nashville have been hit hard this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nashville Downtown Partnership is starting a program to try and get those businesses some help.

The “Downtown Dollars” program allows people to buy gift cards that can be used at multiple locally-owned businesses in downtown Nashville.

The Downtown Partnership has already raised more than $100,000 for the program and some of the money will go toward adding bonus dollars to cards bought online.

Crissy Cassetty, director of Economic Development for the Nashville Downtown Partnership, spoke with News 2 about the program.

