Portland Fall Festival postponed to Oct. 17 due to Hurricane Delta

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – The severe weather expected from the remnants of Delta this weekend has postponed a fun event in Portland. The Portland Fall Festival will be rescheduled to Saturday, October 17

CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, Sherri Ferguson spoke with News 2 about the decision to postpone the event and how they are preparing for this first time festival.

The fun begins at 10 am on October 17. The festival is set to feature food trucks, vendors, hayride, live music, kids zone, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, pumpkin tower, farmers, fruit carver, tailgate zone, a car show/cruise-in, and more!

Plus a free concert from 4:30 pm to 7 pm featuring Rockland Road followed by fireworks.