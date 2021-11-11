Newsmaker: Orange Heart Medal Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Orange Heart Medal Foundation looks to honor a certain group of Vietnam veterans.

Founded in 2018, the Orange Heart Medal Project’s mission is to bring recognition to veterans who were exposed and subsequently affected by Agent Orange during their military service in the United States Armed Services.

Joyce Gentry joined News 2 to explain more about the movement which provides the medal free of charge to veterans who are or have suffered the effects of Agent Orange exposure or their surviving spouse.

More than 4,000 have been awarded to date. Click here to learn more.