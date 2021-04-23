Newsmaker: YWCA Stand Against Racism virtual rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Community leaders around Middle Tennessee are calling racism a public health crisis.

Next week, Nashville’s YWCA is holding a rally to discuss how to combat racism. President and CEO of YWCA Sharon Roberson joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to talk about the upcoming event.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition on the YWCA with our stand against racism public health crisis event,” Roberson said. “This year of course, there’s a virtual community rally, but it’s more significant than ever, and now more than ever the YWCA is stepping into that space of taking a stand against racism whenever and wherever it occurs.”

