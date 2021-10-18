Newsmaker: YWCA offers resources for domestic violence victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President and CEO of Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s YWCA Sharon Roberson joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio detailing the resources available for domestic violence victims amid domestic violence awareness month.

October is domestic violence awareness month and YWCA in Nashville is offering free programs that focus on domestic violence prevention to help victims escape their abusers.

Nashville’s YWCA President Sharon Roberson says the YWCA offers more domestic violence services than any other organization in Tennessee and details the most urgent piece of advice she would give to victims.

“First, I would tell them you’re going to have to seek professional help and there are many ways to do that, but most importantly before you call make sure you are in a safe space because when you decide to remove yourself from a domestic situation that’s when you’re in the most danger,” said Roberson.

Source: YWCA

Roberson shares the heartbreaking statistic that 1 in 4 will suffer from domestic violence in their lifetime and victims should not be embarrassed to come forward and ask for help.

“They are not alone, there are many that suffer, and you don’t have to suffer alone and you don’t have to suffer in silence,” said Roberson.

Watch the whole interview above to learn more about all the services the YWCA provides.

Victims of domestic violence can call the 24-hour crisis helpline at 800-334-4628 for further support.