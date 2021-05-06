Newsmaker: ‘Your Next Mission’ podcast series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The transition to civilian life can be difficult for service members.

To ease the transition, the American Freedom Foundation has created a new initiative to help make it a little easier.

Jack Tiley is the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army and he joined News 2 at 11 over the phone with more on the podcast “Your Next Mission.”

“‘Your Next Mission’ is a new initiative of the American Freedom Foundation to help our veterans and families with their transition from military to civilian life,” Sergeant Tiley said.

To see the full video, click on the video above.