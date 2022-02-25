MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is offering classes to help women protect themselves.

Captain Tyler Chandler joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more.

“It’s called our ‘Equalizer Self Defense’ and it’s a program that educates women about how to recognize and reduce their risk of being victimized by violent crime and a property crime, and also to defend against or survive and escape a physical attack. And we offer this because we care deeply about our community, and prior to offering this program, we got a lot of requests for self-defense programs for women in our community. With that request, we wanted to build something great,” Captain Chandler said.

