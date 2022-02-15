NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recent winter storms have created an increased need for blood donations. Sherri McKinney of the American Red Cross joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio with more on how you can help.

McKinney says due to the winter weather the Red Cross has had to cancel hundreds of blood drive donations which has contributed greatly to the blood crisis.

“We’ve had to cancel a lot of our donation drives across the nation because the storms were just so severe,” said McKinney, “It caused us to cancel about 600 drives across the nation due to the storms, and that caused around 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.”

McKinney says Red Donation supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and that a big portion of that percentage is made through blood donations.

All who donate blood by February 28th will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. To donate blood call 1-800-RED-CROSS or click here.