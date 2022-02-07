NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Those planning to head out of town this year should consider making a stop at Dollywood. Dollywood’s Ellen Liston joins Neil Orne by phone in the News 2 studio with more on the shows the theme park has available this time of year.

One Dollywood equestrian-themed show that features over 32 horses is celebrating a big milestone this year.

“Dolly Parton’s Stampede is turning 35 this year I literally cannot believe it,” said Liston, “I have probably seen this show 100 times and every time I go there’s always something new, fun, and exciting.”

Another show that theme park visitors can enjoy is the ‘Pirate Voyage’.

“Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show is now in its fourth season and it’s such a fun escape,” said Liston, “I mean who doesn’t love pirates and mermaids.”

Pirates Voyage and Dinner will make its debut this Friday, February 11. Tickets for this show can be found here.

Liston said reserving tickets for both Dollywood shows is fairly easy but be sure to plan early.

Dollywood reopens to the public on March 12. Tickets to attend the theme park can be found here.