NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 recently took a look at some remarkable women from all around Middle Tennessee and one woman stood out above the rest. Andrea Ball is an occupational therapist who helps children manage their emotions. She is also the winner of our Remarkable Women contest. Ball joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on her story.

The winner of News 2’s Remarkable Women contest said she was in complete awe when she was announced as the winner back on April 1.

“It was one of those things where I was in disbelief initially, like how is this happening, and I was just completely humbled with appreciation and amazement,” said Ball.

Ball says she not only hopes to inspire other women but future generations as a remarkable woman and occupational therapist.

“I love that we’re continuing to inspire future generations and even the children I work with they tell me ‘I saw a student rubbing her tummy before the test and she went to the nurse’s offices,’ and then I’ll say ‘I bet she was nervous about that test because our body signals alert us,’ said Ball. “So, it’s a ripple effect and it’s beautiful.”

