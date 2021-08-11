Newsmaker: Wilson County State Fair-Tennessee State Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair kicks off August 12th and wraps August 21st.

It’s the first year the two fairs have joined together. Honoring Hometown Heroes is the theme this year. Beef will also be a big focus honoring Tennessee’s agricultural roots.

Fairgoers have the chance to enjoy more than 60 rides, exhibits, vendors, livestock, food and so much more.

President of the fair, Randall Clemons, gives the highlights in this Newsmaker interview.

You can find more information on the fair by clicking on this link.