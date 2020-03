NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - If your kids love to read all the books they have or just can't afford to buy them on your own, the Junior League of Nashville wants to give them a whole new collection. All you have to do is stop by Tusculum Elementary tomorrow.

Co-Chair of the 'All Booked Up' event joins News 2 to discuss the mission of the Junior League of Nashville. During the event, Over 500 children will be given a bag full of books to take home and start their own library.