Newsmaker: Wilson County mayor discusses current state of county

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day Thursday, News 2 is taking a look at Wilson County – The Good, The Bad and The Future.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how the county is doing overall. Mayor Hutto also discussed how the county is recovering from the March tornadoes, how economic development is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and big things in store for 2021.

Be sure to watch every newscast Thursday as News 2 has special reports on Wilson County – The Good, The Bad and The Future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories