NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over.

The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back.

Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year.

“Our theme is 95 reasons to celebrate Tennessee, and you’re going to be able to come and see tribal Tennessee, which is 95 booths on each county in the state of Tennessee. Each county is set upto showcase their county, the assets of it, the tourism that’s in their county. We have the state of Tennessee painted in a building on the floor and their booth is set right over their spot in the state of Tennessee, so it’s going to be a great opportunity to see our entire state at one time,” Clemons said.

