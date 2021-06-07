Newsmaker: Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office helps Second Harvest

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office needs you help to stock the shelves of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Captain Scott Moore told News 2 that the nonprofit reached out to first responders across the 46 county area that they cover asking them to participate in the Badges Give Back food drive.

1 in 6 Middle Tennesseans experience hunger including 1 in 5 children, said Capt. Moore.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to help, and regardless of what the situation is, we’re going to do whatever we can to help others in need,” Capt. Moore said.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a food drive this Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 105 East High Street, Lebanon.

Some of the most needed items include: peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meat, cereal, and pasta.

Click here to learn more about how you can help Second Harvest.