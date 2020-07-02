1  of  2
Breaking News
TDH reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases, 46,890 total, 620 deaths in Tennessee
Nashville to revert back to modified version of Phase Two

Newsmaker: Wilson Co. schools considering 3 different plans for fall

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Schools all over the state have just a few weeks left to decide how to reopen for the fall. In Wilson County, the first day is set for August 3.

The district is considering three models:

A traditional option, a remote learning model with closed schools and online classes, and a hybrid model that features elements of both a traditional setup and remote options.

Dr. Donna Wright, Director Wilson County Schools, spoke with News 2 on how the district is determining what’s best for students, teachers, and the county overall.   

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories