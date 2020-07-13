Newsmaker: Williamson County Fair goes virtual

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Summer is typically a time when families enjoy outdoor events like county fairs.

The Williamson County Fair will be going virtual this year.

News 2 spoke with Dianne Giddens about the new type of approach to this traditional event.

Giddens said they still wanted to provide nine days of virtual fun for their citizens.

Head to their website to learn more about their daily activities.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)