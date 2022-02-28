NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Animal Center has a new home! WCAC’s director, Ondrea Johnson, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the new center includes.

Johnson says the new facility was needed due to a surge of population in Williamson County that has affected several different establishments and entities.

“Our former facility was built in 1994 and that time the population was about 97,000 people”, said Johnson, “Our new facility will serve over 200,000 Williamson County residents with an expected population in Williamson County to reach about 500,000.”

The WCAC will open its doors on February 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to allow the public to celebrate their grand opening by touring the new facility and joining in fun festivities.

“The new facility has a very different idea of sheltering than what we have had in the past. This facility is built to engage the community through an education center, we have an indoor training facility to offer group training classes to the public, and we also have a spay and neuter clinic,” said Johnson.

The new WCAC center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin. The first 200 visitors at the grand opening will receive a free goody bag.

To learn more about the new Williamson County Animal Center watch the entire interview above.