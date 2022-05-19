NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cat lovers are invited out to Mt. Juliet this weekend!

Amy Simcik, Executive Director of True Rescue, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the Whisker Walk 5k.

“We want everybody is come dress out in their favorite cat gear. You’ll get a free shirt….it’s going to be a good time. It’s just cat lovers united for a good cause and trying to promote the word that they need to be treated more humanely,” Simcik said.

The event will be held Saturday, May 21, at 8:30 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park.

