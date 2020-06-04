Newsmaker: What employers are looking for as Tennessee continues to reopen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The government shutdown because of COVID-19 has caused economic turmoil and record unemployment across the United States, bringing numbers here in Tennessee to percentages not seen since the Great Depression.

As people look to get back to work it’s important to know what employers are looking for in the hiring process. Georgena Wilson, Career Specialist with American Job Center, spoke with News 2 on ways to sharpen your skills and how COVID-19 is changing the way companies interview.