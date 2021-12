NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’ll be a big night in Nashville as thousands of people are expected to be in town to ring in the new year.

Anyone looking for a ride can get downtown for free through WeGo Public Transit. Renuka Christoph with WeGo joined News 2’s Neil Orne on News 2 at 11 with more on how WeGo is helping transport people safely during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The service begins at 6 p.m. WeGo is also extending 17 routes through 2:30 a.m.

