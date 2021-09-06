Newsmaker: Waverly Strong relief concert

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been more than two weeks since devastating flooding hit Humphreys County. The recovery efforts still have a long way to go.

On Tuesday, City Winery will host a relief concert to raise money for those who need it most.

Waverly Strong will feature Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey and more. Producer Jeremy Vaughn, is organizing the event, and Meghan Linsey is one of the artists. They joined News 2 in studio to discuss how the community can show their support.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

To learn more, click here.