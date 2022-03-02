NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Watertown High School are gaining career skills while helping solve their fellow classmates’ technical problems. Instructional technology coordinator with Wilson County Schools, Nina Williams, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the program.

Williams shared that the program is in partnership with Dell and is established to implement a technology help desk for students in Wilson County high schools.

“Students in Wilson County Schools can take their devices to one of our tech crews, fill out a form, and then our students through this partnership will Dell, are able to obtain Dell certifications where they can actually repair and work on these student devices,” said Williams.

Willaims said the program is based in all five of the Wilson County High Schools and prepares students for their post-secondary pursuit after high school graduation.

“With this program, students get to work on their interpersonal skills by interacting with the individual, problem-solving when trying to figure out what’s wrong with the device, and all the skills that with employers in today’s world are in very high demand,” said Williams.

To learn more about the Dell Student Techcrew in Wilson Couny watch the entire interview above.