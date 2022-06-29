NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – History was made when Watertown High School’s baseball team won the Class 2A state title. This is the school’s first team title win in any sport. Head coach Mark Pirvus joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio to discuss the historic win.

Coach Pirvus says the team is still riding on cloud nine following the win and says the team, who were considered underdogs, prevailed.

“We were really the underdogs going in that championship game, Pigeon Forge was really, really good and we had to play really well and we did,” said Coach Pirvus, “We ended up winning 10-3 and it was a joy to see the kids celebrate what they worked so hard for.”

Coach Pirvus has been coaching for 21 years and says he’s proud to share the win with this team.

“The win was from a combination of a year that had a lot of hard work, belief and goals,” said Coach Pirvus “My assistant coaches were unbelievable with how hard they worked and prepared the kids… everything involved was just a combination of belief, hard work and doing something together.”

To learn more about the teams’ win watch the entire interview above.