NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has many well-known tourist spots like the Great Smoky Mountains, but it’s also home to many hidden gems like Burgess Falls.

“My joke with waterfalls is how many waterfalls are there in the state of Tennessee? It depends on how much rain there’s been,” said Rob Barrett with Tennessee Departmen tof Environment and Conservation.

Barrett said Burgess Falls is one of his favorite because of its history and how the community has come together to preserve it.

“The thing that’s special about waterfalls is not only their breathtaking beauty from afar but it’s the secret world that exists in them and around them that you can really learn about and explore when visiting state parks,” said Barrett.

Quick tips on how to prepare for hike

Do your research: Call or email the park ranger ahead of time to check on accessibility, weather issues, and emergency plans

Where the right clothes: If it’s a sunny day bring hat, sunglasses and sunscreen

Where closed toe shoes: Many trails are rocky and tough to navigate

Make an emergency plan: Remember you will likely lose cell service in a park

Visit this website to learn about Tennessee State Parks. You can also email Ask.TNStateParks@tn.gov