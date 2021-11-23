Newsmaker: Warning signs and prevention of ransomware

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lipscomb University associate professor of computing and technology, Dr. Chris Simmons joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio advising the public on ways to keep themselves protected from falling victim to cyber-attacks.

Dr. Simmons warns that all it takes is a click of a button for hackers to gain access to cellular devices and put a pause on all things in life dealing with technology.

“Hackers can attempt to hack into your computer and trick you into clicking a link and force you to download a particular software that freezes up your whole computer leaving you without access to anything on your computer until you pay a ransom,” said Dr. Simmons.

Dr. Simmons adds that to avoid ransomware attacks the public needs to stay on high alert when it comes to clicking links and be sure to invest in antivirus software.

“Get a trustworthy anti-virus software, ensure you use two-factor authentication meaning you have a password as well as a notification giving you a pin code to login into a system and just be aware of things you click on,” said Dr. Simmons.

