Newsmaker: Walk to Defeat ALS 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 is making it difficult for some charities to raise money this year.

Alice Sullivan of The ALS Association Tennessee Chapter joined News 2 to discuss the annual Walk to Defeat ALS.

The event will take place on October 3. For the first time ever, people from across the state will walk on the same day, making a huge impact across Tennessee.

Sullivan said this will show that together, we can create a world without ALS.

To learn more about the event or to register, click here.

