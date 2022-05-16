NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coming this weekend the Arthritis Foundation will host the 2022 Walk to Cure Arthritis that unites communities across the county to put an end to the condition. Youth honoree Brooklyn Warpool and her mother Jessica join Nikki Burdine in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

Jessica says the event is so important because many are unaware that arthritis can affect children, including Jessica whose own daughter Brooklyn was diagnosed with the condition at a young age.

“It was important for us to spread the message that children can get arthritis because prior to Brooklyn receiving her diagnosis we had no idea that children could even have arthritis and it came as a big shock,” said Jessica, “So we are hoping to raise awareness and hopefully get some kids earlier treatments rather than go through longer processes just to figure out what’s going on.”

Jessica’s 9-year-old daughter Brooklyn Warpool, who is also this year’s youth honoree, says the walk is important to her because many people want to find a cure for arthritis and she wants more people to know that children like herself can have arthritis too.

The 2022 Walk to Cure Arthritis will take place on May 22 at Bicentennial Capitol State Park. To register for the event, click here.