Newsmaker: Walk/Run for Sickle Cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sickle cell disease impacts eight to 10 percent of African Americans.

Dr. Lametra Scott joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss an upcoming event aimed at raising awareness on this disease.

“We are raising awareness for the Sickle Cell walk bec

“Oftentimes, people depend on blood transfusions to get the sickled blood out to get some new blood in. Right now there is a huge shortage for African American blood. We really need more people to donate blood in general because we have a shortage across the board for anyone who needs blood, but more specifically we do need people that are of minority populations to donate blood.

Blood Assurance will be on site of the Walk/Run for Sickle Cell, which will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 9 a.m. at Edwin Warner Park. The cost is $25 for one mile and the 5k Walk/Run asks for a $35 donation.

