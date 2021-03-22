Newsmaker: Waiting lists open for Metro Development & Housing Agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The wait list for a historic affordable housing development in Nashville will open Monday.

Berry says it only takes about ten minutes to apply. You will need to register a new username, password and an email address.

The waiting list opens for Historic Preston Taylor Apartments 1 at noon Monday. The historic wait list for Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II opens Wednesday at noon.

MDHA will open another waiting list in April. This one will be for the market-rate units are Historic Preston Taylor Apartments.

The market-rate apartments are for households earning at least 80-percent of the area median income. Online-only applications for the market-rate apartments will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon April 8.

Applicants will be required to pay a $15 application fee per adult in the household when applying online. The market-rate apartments at Historic Preston Taylor Apartments feature one-, two- and three-bedrooms, with one-bedroom apartments starting at $794 a month.

