Newsmaker: Voting registration deadlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Registering to vote has become easier due to an app that allows voters easy access to documents and data for election day.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett discusses with News 2 the just how helpful the voter app, GovoteTN is for everyone. It shows voters where early voting polls are, which location you are registered at and showing you how your ballot will look.

Super Tuesday is right around the corner on March 3rd and the voter registration deadline is on February 3rd.

For more information on voting and deadlines visit the website.